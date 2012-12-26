FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down for 3rd day, retail weak
December 26, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down for 3rd day, retail weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, dragged lower by retail stocks after a report showed consumers spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.49 points, or 0.19 percent, to end unofficially at 13,114.59. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 6.81 points, or 0.48 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,419.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.44 points, or 0.74 percent, to close unofficially at 2,990.16.

