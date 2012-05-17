FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures track euro stocks lower
May 17, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures track euro stocks lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures hit session lows on Thursday, tracking European equity markets lower as worries over Spanish lender Bankia sent its shares tumbling 20 percent and generated concerns about the solvency of the sector.

S&P 500 futures fell 4 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 35 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10.50 points.

