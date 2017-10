NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday as weakness in energy and materials sectors weighed on indexes and as traders said there were unconfirmed rumors in the market that a troubled hedge fund was selling assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.03 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,019.64. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 5.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,525.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 13.82 points, or 0.43 percent, to 3,199.77.