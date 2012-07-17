FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St falls to session lows
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St falls to session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, hitting their lowest level of the session, as a lack of clues on more stimulus from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke offset strong earnings from bellwethers including Goldman Sachs and Coca-Cola.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 67.32 points, or 0.53 percent, to 12,659.89. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 6.59 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,347.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 20.74 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,876.20.

