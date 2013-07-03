US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances to session highs

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to their gains on Wednesday, with the three major indexes reaching session highs in a volatile session.

Tech shares were among the strongest of the day, with Computer Sciences Corp up 2.3 percent at $45.53, and Yahoo Inc up 2 percent at $25.49.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.10 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,001.51. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.53 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,616.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.49 points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,448.89.