FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances to session highs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St advances to session highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to their gains on Wednesday, with the three major indexes reaching session highs in a volatile session.

Tech shares were among the strongest of the day, with Computer Sciences Corp up 2.3 percent at $45.53, and Yahoo Inc up 2 percent at $25.49.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.10 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,001.51. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 2.53 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,616.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.49 points, or 0.45 percent, at 3,448.89.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.