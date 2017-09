NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit session lows on Thursday following a mixed set of data, including existing homes sales which fell to their lowest in nearly a year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.97 points or 0.17 percent, to 16,141, the S&P 500 lost 6.41 points or 0.35 percent, to 1,804.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.048 points or 0.39 percent, to 4,054.016.