US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St adds to losses; Dow down 1 pct
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 8:00 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St adds to losses; Dow down 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to losses late on Thursday, with the Dow falling more than 1 percent, as higher Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that country’s banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 133.17 points, or 1.06 percent, at 12,465.38. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 17.11 points, or 1.29 percent, at 1,307.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 54.33 points, or 1.89 percent, at 2,819.71.

