US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after weak economic data
April 18, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after weak economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday for the third day this week after data showed signs of slower growth ahead for the U.S. economy, while bearish technical signals added to doubts about the market’s strength.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 81.37 points, or 0.56 percent, to end unofficially at 14,537.22. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 10.39 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,541.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 38.31 points, or 1.20 percent, to close unofficially at 3,166.36.

