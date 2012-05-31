FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St slides; S&P below key level
May 31, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St slides; S&P below key level

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was heading for its worst month since September after falling back below 1,300 on Thursday as a slew of economic reports indicated the U.S. economy may have stalled and the euro zone’s debt crisis cast doubt on global growth prospects.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 95.32 points, or 0.77 percent, to 12,324.54. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 13.75 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,299.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 33.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,803.90.

