US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits highest intraday level since Oct 2007
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits highest intraday level since Oct 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged higher on Monday as earlier weakness linked to global economic concerns prompted buying and investors pushed the S&P 500 to its highest intraday level since mid-October 2007.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.37 points or 0.2 percent, to 14,425.44. The S&P 500 gained 1.81 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,552.99. But The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.14 of a point, or unchanged on a percentage basis, to 3,244.23.

The S&P 500’s highest ever intraday mark is 1,576.09 and its record closing high stands at 1,565.15, both set in the first half of October 2007.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
