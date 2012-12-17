FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 rises more than 1 pct
December 17, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 rises more than 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent on Monday as stocks added to gains after President Barack Obama and Republican House Speaker John Boehner met for talks on averting the “fiscal cliff”.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.30 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,217.31. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 13.60 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,427.18, after briefly rising more than 1 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.66 points, or 1.03 percent, at 3,002.00.

