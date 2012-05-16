US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St turns lower ahead of Fed minutes

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Wednesday as news that the European Central Bank had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks unnerved investors ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 4.35 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,627.65. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 2.07 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,328.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 13.53 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,880.23.