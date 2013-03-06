FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pulls back to mostly flat, energy drags
March 6, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pulls back to mostly flat, energy drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed by midday trade on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trading slightly lower and the Dow trimming earlier gains, weighed down by energy and telecom shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.96 points, or 0.20 percent, at 14,281.73. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 0.73 of a point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,540.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.68 of a point, or 0.02 percent, at 3,223.45.

Earlier, the Dow set another intraday record high at 14,320.65.

