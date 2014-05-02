FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains, S&P e-mini futures turn negative
May 2, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains, S&P e-mini futures turn negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures trimmed earlier gains on Friday with the S&P 500 e-mini futures turning negative with less than half an hour left until the opening bell.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.75 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 20 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

