US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims gains on euro zone
June 26, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims gains on euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks trimmed gains, with the Dow turning negative on Tuesday, as investors exercised caution after a Spanish bill auction met with falling demand.

The pullback by stocks also followed data showing U.S. consumer confidence fell for the fourth straight month in June.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.74 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,493.92. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.45 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,315.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.30 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,842.46.

