FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly turns higher in late trading
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly turns higher in late trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned higher in late-session trading on Thursday after news that the U.S. House of Representatives scheduled a session for Sunday, with the “fiscal cliff” deadline just around the corner.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.76 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,104.83, after briefly trading higher. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.55 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,419.28, also after briefly trading higher. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.45 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,990.61.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.