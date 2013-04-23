US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks turn volatile after "bogus" AP report

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned volatile on Tuesday, sharply cutting gains for a few minutes and then bouncing back, after a “bogus” Associated Press report about explosions at the White House.

An AP tweet, which an AP spokesman says was “bogus,” had said there were two explosions at the White House.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.70 points, or 0.92 percent, at 14,701.87. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 16.02 points, or 1.03 percent, at 1,578.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.04 points, or 1.21 percent, at 3,272.59.