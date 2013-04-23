FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks turn volatile after "bogus" AP report
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned volatile on Tuesday, sharply cutting gains for a few minutes and then bouncing back, after a “bogus” Associated Press report about explosions at the White House.

An AP tweet, which an AP spokesman says was “bogus,” had said there were two explosions at the White House.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.70 points, or 0.92 percent, at 14,701.87. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 16.02 points, or 1.03 percent, at 1,578.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.04 points, or 1.21 percent, at 3,272.59.

