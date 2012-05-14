US SWAPS-Spreads widen on Greece, counterparty concerns

* Two-year spread touches widest since early January

* Greece political turmoil stokes contagion worries

* JPMorgan’s derivatives loss raises counterparty risk

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. interest-rate swap spreads grew on Monday as traders sought to pare their risk on concerns about the political turmoil in Greece and counterparty risks in the wake of a huge derivatives loss at JPMorgan Chase & Co. .

The failure of Greek leaders to cobble together a coalition government this weekend increased worries that the debt-laden nation would not meet the fiscal requirements to obtain its full 130-billion-euro bailout to avert a chaotic default, analysts said.

Investor concerns were compounded by JPMorgan’s stunning loss on soured derivatives bets, causing investors to fret about the hedging strategies of other major banks, they said.

“You have seen risk coming off here. It didn’t help with JPMorgan,” said MacNeil Curry, chief rates and currency technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. “It raises the question that if JPMorgan is the best of the breed, what are the other guys doing?”

Concerns about counterparty risk, or banks’ risk exposure to each other, drew speculation about how severely Moody’s Investors Service might cut the credit ratings of JPMorgan and other global banks that often underwrite interest-rate swaps.

Moody’s is expected to announce its downgrades of global and European banks between now and June. Lower credit ratings could drive up these banks’ borrowing costs and cut into their profit margins.

Interest-rate swaps are over-the-counter contracts that typically let investors exchange one type of future interest payments, such as a fixed-rate payment, for a floating payment tied to another interest rate that can vary, such as Libor.

In times of market volatility sparked by worries about the banking system’s health, investors “pay fixed” to exit their swap positions, which widen their risk premiums over Treasuries.

The two-year swap spread was last quoted at 38.00 basis points, compared with 34.75 basis points late on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

The yield premium on two-year interest-rate swaps over Treasuries touched 40.00 basis points, its highest level since early January.

The 10-year swap spread was last quoted at 16.50 basis points - 1.50 basis points wider than late on Friday. It is hovering at its widest level in about five months.