US SWAPS-30-year spread turns positive after payrolls data

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The spread on the U.S. 30-year interest rate swap rate over the 30-year Treasury bond yield turned positive for the first time in 4-1/2 years on Friday after a stronger-than-expected payrolls report spurred a bond market sell-off.

The latest domestic jobs figures intensified speculation the Federal Reserve might shrink its bond purchase program, aimed at stimulating the economy, later this year.

The spread between the 30-year swap rate and the 30-year Treasury yield, which grows with expectations that long-term private dollar borrowing costs will rise faster than those for the federal government, was quoted at about 0.5 basis point, compared with minus 2.25 basis points late on Thursday, according to Reuters data.