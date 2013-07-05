FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SWAPS-30-year spread turns positive after payrolls data
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

US SWAPS-30-year spread turns positive after payrolls data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The spread on the U.S. 30-year interest rate swap rate over the 30-year Treasury bond yield turned positive for the first time in 4-1/2 years on Friday after a stronger-than-expected payrolls report spurred a bond market sell-off.

The latest domestic jobs figures intensified speculation the Federal Reserve might shrink its bond purchase program, aimed at stimulating the economy, later this year.

The spread between the 30-year swap rate and the 30-year Treasury yield, which grows with expectations that long-term private dollar borrowing costs will rise faster than those for the federal government, was quoted at about 0.5 basis point, compared with minus 2.25 basis points late on Thursday, according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.