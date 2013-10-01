FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. pays highest rate on 1-month debt in 10 months
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. pays highest rate on 1-month debt in 10 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid the highest interest rate on one-month debt in about 10 months in the wake of a partial government shutdown due to the gridlock in Washington over the federal budget.

The shutdown, the first in 17 years, fed worries about a looming fight over raising the federal debt ceiling which is expected to be reached on Oct. 17. Failure to increase the $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing cap could cause the government to default on its debt, according to analysts.

The Treasury paid a 0.12 percent to investors to buy its one-month bills, the highest level set at a one-month bill auction held on Nov. 27 where it paid an interest rate of 0.175 percent, according to data from the Treasury Department.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.