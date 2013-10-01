U.S. pays highest rate on 1-month debt in 10 months

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid the highest interest rate on one-month debt in about 10 months in the wake of a partial government shutdown due to the gridlock in Washington over the federal budget.

The shutdown, the first in 17 years, fed worries about a looming fight over raising the federal debt ceiling which is expected to be reached on Oct. 17. Failure to increase the $16.7 trillion statutory borrowing cap could cause the government to default on its debt, according to analysts.

The Treasury paid a 0.12 percent to investors to buy its one-month bills, the highest level set at a one-month bill auction held on Nov. 27 where it paid an interest rate of 0.175 percent, according to data from the Treasury Department.