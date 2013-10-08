FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 12:59 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. 1-month Treasury bill rates highest since August 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. one-month government debt rose on Tuesday to their highest levels since August 2011 as investor anxiety intensified over whether the government would reach a deal to avert a default next week.

Worries over the United States possibly skipping its debt obligations after Oct. 17 - when the federal government is expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion statutory debt limit - caused the interest rates on one-month Treasury bill to rise above the rates on one-month loans between banks.

The one-month T-bill rate climbed above the fixing on the one-month London interbank offered rate for first time in at least 12 years, according to Reuters data.

The one-month T-bill rate due Oct. 31 was last quoted at 0.1975 percent, compared with the one-month Libor was fixed earlier at 0.1740 percent.

