FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. T-bill rates extend fall after Senate debt deal
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. T-bill rates extend fall after Senate debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills due in late October through early November extended their earlier decline on Wednesday after Senate leader Harry Reid said his congressional chamber reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling and to reopen the government.

But the bid and offered rates on these T-bill issues remained as much as 0.10 percentage point apart after the deal announcement, suggesting traders’ caution over whether the deal could clear the House of Representatives.

During normal trading conditions, the bid-ask spread on T-bill rates is 0.01 percentage point or 1 basis point.

The rates on the T-bill issue due on Oct. 31 was last quoted at 0.3025-0.2025 percent, near their session lows and down nearly 22 basis points from late on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.