U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall on oil market sell-off
October 14, 2014 / 8:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall on oil market sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. bond market gauges on inflation expectations fell sharply on Tuesday as tumbling oil prices stoked worries about flagging domestic price growth that would hurt the U.S. economy.

Oil prices in London ended near $85 a barrel, falling nearly $4, which was its biggest single-day decline in more than two years.

The bond market’s measures on the shorter-term inflation outlook, which is most sensitive to energy prices, fell to their lowest levels since October 2011, analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

