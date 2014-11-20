FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates turn higher after CPI data
#Market News
November 20, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates turn higher after CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s measures of inflation expectations turned higher early Thursday, erasing their initial decline, after data on consumer prices in October were not as weak as economists’ forecasts.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the government’s broadest price gauge, was unchanged last month. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 0.1 percent decrease .

However, the CPI core rate, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 0.2 percent in October, more than 0.1 percent increase forecast by economists.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between regular 10-year Treasury yield and 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, was last at 1.85 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
