UPDATE 1-U.S. TIPS breakeven rates stabilize as oil prices rise

(Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations stabilized on Wednesday afternoon, holding above their lowest levels in over three years, as domestic oil prices rose on data that showed a surprise drop in crude inventories.

Bargain-hunting and encouraging U.S. economic data helped stem the weakness in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), analysts and traders said.

However, they cautioned a renewed drop in oil prices, which hit a five-year low of $63.72 a barrel on Monday, could rekindle pressure on inflation expectations.

“It makes a tough environment for TIPS. We are still at very depressed levels on breakeven rates,” said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

The slide in energy prices has heightened anxiety about broad weak price growth in the United States and possible deflation in Europe. It also raised bets the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise short-term interest rates in 2015 in an effort to hit its 2 percent inflation goal.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude futures for January 2015 delivery settled up 50 cents at $67.38 a barrel.

The yield spread, or inflation breakeven rate, between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and five-year Treasury notes last traded up 0.3 basis point at 1.39 percent, according to Tradeweb data.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate was as high as 1.40 percent after slipping to 1.385 percent in earlier trading.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was 1.80 percent in late trading, clinging to a 0.6 basis point gain on the day.

On Tuesday, a Fed index on traders’ view on five-year inflation expectations five years from now fell to 2.03 percent, which was the lowest since late December 2008. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)