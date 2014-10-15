U.S. TIPS breakeven rates lowest since Sept 2011

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations fell to their lowest levels in more than three years on Wednesday on worries that slowing global growth would be a drag on domestic price growth.

Disappointing data on U.S. producer prices and retail sales heightened anxiety that a mild economic recovery might be interrupted. Financial woes in Europe and fears over a spreading of Ebola and conflict in the Middle East have compounded those concerns.

The yield spread, or the inflation breakeven rate, between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and 10-year regular Treasury notes was 1.42 percentage points, down nearly 11 basis points from late on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb data.

The 30-year breakeven rate fell more than 6 basis points to 2 percent midday Wednesday.

The five-year and 30-year breakeven rates fell to their lowest levels since September 2011, analysts said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)