FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare losses after core PCE data
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates pare losses after core PCE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on investors’ inflation expectations reduced their decline early Monday after a measure on domestic core inflation rose in line with forecasts, soothing some worries about disinflation.

The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasuries was last 1.65 percent, 0.35 basis point tighter than late on Friday. It was about 0.60 basis point narrower before a report that showed a January 0.1 percent rise in the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.