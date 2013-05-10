U.S. 30-yr bond off a point as yen slips to 4-1/2 year low vs dollar

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Tresaury bond price extended its loss to a point on Friday as the yen slid to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar.

“Treasuries sold off overnight on the yen moving through 100 which produced selling of JGBs (Japanese government bonds). Treasuries, bunds and gilts sold off in sympathy with JGBs,” said Thomas di Galoma, senior vice president and head of fixed income rates sales at E D & F Man Capital Markets in New York.

The 30-year bond yield rose to 3.05 percent from 3 percent late on Thursday.