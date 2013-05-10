FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. 30-yr bond off a point as yen slips to 4-1/2 year low vs dollar
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. 30-yr bond off a point as yen slips to 4-1/2 year low vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Tresaury bond price extended its loss to a point on Friday as the yen slid to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar.

“Treasuries sold off overnight on the yen moving through 100 which produced selling of JGBs (Japanese government bonds). Treasuries, bunds and gilts sold off in sympathy with JGBs,” said Thomas di Galoma, senior vice president and head of fixed income rates sales at E D & F Man Capital Markets in New York.

The 30-year bond yield rose to 3.05 percent from 3 percent late on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.