FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sells T-bills at highest interest rate since May
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sells T-bills at highest interest rate since May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $50 billion worth of four-week or one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.04 percent, which was the highest since an auction held in the last week in May.

The size of the latest one-month T-bill offering, which is the shortest debt maturity the federal government regularly issues, was the biggest since last September.

The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount offered came in at 3.73, which was the lowest since an auction held Oct. 8, according to Treasury data.

Last week, the Treasury sold $40 billion worth of one-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.02 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.26. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.