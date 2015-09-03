Liquidity fears look overblown as market stays steady

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (IFR) - As the US corporate bond market toughs out the latest round of volatility, a growing chorus of voices now says that all the nervous talk of a liquidity crisis has been greatly exaggerated.

For months the market has been chattering about an expected systemic crisis in which panicky sellers would rush to sell their bonds - and be unable to find any buyers.

But while costs have indeed risen, and spikes in volatility have become more commonplace, the doomsday scenario that was all the talk of the market has simply failed to materialise.

“Yes, we will see more pain and yes, trading has become more expensive,” Oleg Melentyev, head of US credit strategy at Deutsche Bank, told IFR.

“But illiquidity doesn’t pose systematic risk.”

Although new post-crisis regulations have forced many banks - and more than a few investors - out of the fixed-income business, other parties are filling the gap.

And even during some sharp moments of market turmoil, such as the recent sell-off spurred by worries about growth in China, liquidity has been ample - although at a price.

“Day to day, there is still reasonable liquidity available to clients willing to pay wider bid-ask spreads,” said Jim Croft, a trader at ICBC Standard Bank.

“Many clients are still getting a lot done.”

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

The Volcker Rule, the Dodd-Frank Act and other new legislation was aimed at limiting banks’ ability to take trading positions, and many feared they would seize up the bond markets.

Dealers have traditionally greased the wheels of the secondary market by warehousing securities - something that is much less prevalent under the new regulatory framework.

Some believe dealer inventories have plummeted 80% - to around just US$50bn from a peak of nearly US$250bn in 2008 - though others think those numbers are not quite accurate.

“The structured products on dealers’ balance sheets - mostly the residential mortgage and other asset-backed securities that proliferated prior to the 2008 crisis - created the impression they had more,” said Deutsche Bank’s Melentyev.

“Dealers may have stepped back by 20%-30%, but not by 80% as the data suggest.”

Whatever the true amount, the fall-off has not significantly disrupted the proper functioning of the market.

“A lot of misguided blame goes to the Volcker Rule and Dodd-Frank,” said Mike Nappi, a senior fixed-income trader at Eaton Vance.

“You could unwind both those and we wouldn’t be better off,” he said.

“There has never been push-button liquidity in the high-grade universe ... (Dealers) are not there to save investors,” Nappi told IFR. “They are usually the first to get out of the way.”

A QUESTION OF INTERPRETATION

Nevertheless, trading volumes are down, which seems to bolster the argument that investors are struggling to buy and sell securities.

But is it ultimately a question of liquidity, or merely a change in market dynamics?

Flightier leveraged players have all but disappeared, as easy access to repo borrowing has been banned. They have been replaced by what are often more stable and long-term investors.

These include alternative asset managers such as Apollo, KKR, and Carlyle, which are more likely to serve as vital liquidity buffers during market routs.

Such absolute-return investors typically have five to seven-year horizons, and hence are willing to wait for bargain-hunting opportunities when market sell-offs happen.

Moreover, said ICBC Standard Bank’s Croft, an increasingly large portion of the market now comprises passive index funds that see little need for trading securities on a regular basis.

He said “fast money” accounts are now prevented from executing trading strategies that seek to quickly exploit one or two point moves that cost almost as much to execute.

And finally, Croft said, many of the smaller buyside firms that were active in the secondary markets are disappearing as the price of regulatory compliance makes running a small-scale fund unprofitable.

That leaves assets concentrated among a handful of larger players less inclined to trade in a market where it is tricky to sell in size without moving prices lower.

The growing presence of mutual funds, however, has been cause for concern among some market participants.

Analysts are concerned that, during a severe market downturn, these open-ended funds - which hold about 15% of outstanding US investment grade bonds - would be unable to keep their promise of instant liquidity for nervous retail accounts.

“It appears that the current liquidity environment will make it very challenging to meet those redemptions,” said Shobhit Gupta, a credit strategist at Barclays, citing declining secondary trading volumes.

BEEN HERE BEFORE

Yet many are still confident that the market will be able to handle the challenges ahead.

Payson Swaffield, chief income investment officer at Eaton Vance, said that market liquidity was already successfully shown during the taper tantrum two years ago.

“Since the financial crisis, we have seen a sell-off in four markets: floating rate loans, high-yield, investment grade and muni markets,” Swaffield said.

“And they recovered within a year,” he said, noting investors such as total-return buyers - not dealers - provided most of the liquidity that brought prices back on those occasions.

“The fact that markets sell off is not a myth,” he said. “The myth is that this is something new.”

This story features in the September 5 issue of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication