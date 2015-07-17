US high-grade bond market back with a bang

NEW YORK, July 17 (IFR) - The US high-grade market proved its resilience in the wake of global market volatility this week, managing to set a new record for July even as worries about a Greek default and a slump in Chinese stocks brought other regions to a standstill.

A US$15bn acquisition finance trade from pharmacy operator CVS Health and a rush of bond deals in the financial sector after banks released earnings helped propel volume to US$77.025bn for the month - making this the busiest July on record with two weeks still to go.

The volume is even more surprising given that the month got off to a surprisingly slow start, with no deals at all pricing until July 7.

With US$47.4bn sold this week alone, the US primary is going gangbusters at a time when its European counterpart is all but paralyzed, with just 4.775bn of deals crossing the line since July 1.

“This is not Europe,” said a syndicate banker based in New York. “The US market can turn the switch back on pretty quickly.”

RISK PREMIUMS JUMP

But it’s not all rosy.

The key takeaway from many market participants is that selling debt has become considerably more expensive than it was just a few weeks back - even for high-quality names, and especially for longer-dated bonds.

Toyota Motor Credit Corp, rated Aa3/AA-, priced a 2.15% US$1.25bn five-year issue at Treasuries plus 52bp in March. This month, a three-year deal of the same size came at a much wider spread of plus 70bp.

“For frequent issuers, I’d say the new issue concession is closer to 15bp, from zero to 5bp just two months ago,” said the banker.

That comes as US investment-grade bond spreads hover close to their widest over Treasuries in two years at 150bp, having widened about 20bp since early May, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

Even though most credit strategists believe the widening has more to do with the record supply of US$795.2bn in the year to date than any concerns about Greece and China, the outlook is murky.

“It’s a pretty unsettled world,” said the banker. “It’s not clear when the Fed will hike rates, and economic data are anything but steady. That’s why investors are asking for more in concessions.”

Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen this week said a hike would come this year, but added several caveats that helped shift expectations that the first move may come later than expected - in December rather than September.

For now, bankers are keeping an open mind.

“If you start to see a shift back in expectations towards September, that could make for a very busy August in terms of issuance as people rush to get in ahead of a hike,” said another New York-based syndicate banker.

MORE M&A COMING

Among the highest concessions paid by borrowers as issuance has picked up steam again have been for acquisition financings.

CVS, rated Baa1/BBB+, offered as much as 25bp on new 20-year and 30-year tranches. Yet because of that investors poured most of their money into those longer-dated issues.

“It’s more problematic for lower-quality issuers and those that need to finance M&A, but most are still in a position to be picky or opportunistic on timing,” Ashish Shah, head of global credit at AllianceBernstein, told IFR.

“When they do offer a concession, they get a lot of demand.”

Next to test the market for big M&A deals are likely to be health insurer UnitedHealth and chipmaker Intel - both of which were marketing deals this week for respective purchases of Catamaran and Altera.

SECONDARY STRONG

The higher premiums on offer have at least helped ensure a strong secondary market performance.

Imperial Tobacco, which finally brought a US$4.5bn deal to the market to finance its purchase of cigarette brands from Reynolds American, saw its bonds tighten 13bp on the shorter-dated three-year issue and 7bp-10bp on its five, seven and 10-year bonds.

But traders say the buyside has been selling into weaker markets to make room for new deals, and that the new issue concessions on bonds have helped to reprice bonds in the secondary.

“That’s not the best condition to be in when the market is selling off,” said Tammy Karp, managing director and investment-grade trader for investment firm TCW.

A version of this story appears in the July 18 edition of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Additional reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Matthew Davies and Marc Carnegie)