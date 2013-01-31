FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Trade estimates for USDA weekly grain/soy export sales
January 31, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Trade estimates for USDA weekly grain/soy export sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Following are trade estimates
for net U.S. grain/soy export sales in the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly report. 
    The data is scheduled for release Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CST
(1330 GMT). 
    Grains, soybeans and soy products are quoted in tonnes.
    Estimates represent old- and new-crop years combined.
     
Commodity       Estimate Range       Last week's sales 
Wheat           350,000-550,000         647,500 
Corn            150,000-300,000         189,700
Soybeans        650,000-850,000         978,200 
Soymeal         150,000-200,000         218,000
Soyoil           15,000-25,000           26,300

 (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
