RPT-Trade estimates for USDA weekly grain/soy export sales

CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Following are trade estimates for net U.S. grain/soy export sales in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly report. The data is scheduled for release Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT). Grains, soybeans and soy products are quoted in tonnes. Estimates represent old- and new-crop years combined. Commodity Estimate Range Last week's sales Wheat 350,000-550,000 647,500 Corn 150,000-300,000 189,700 Soybeans 650,000-850,000 978,200 Soymeal 150,000-200,000 218,000 Soyoil 15,000-25,000 26,300 (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)