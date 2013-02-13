FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trade estimates for USDA weekly grain/soy export sales
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 4:22 PM / in 5 years

Trade estimates for USDA weekly grain/soy export sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Following are trade estimates
for net U.S. grain/soy export sales in the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly report. 
    The data is scheduled for release Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CST
(1330 GMT). 
    Grains, soybeans and soy products are quoted in tonnes.
    Estimates represent old- and new-crop years combined.
     
Commodity       Estimate Range       Last week's sales 
Wheat           275,000-400,000         300,800 
Corn            150,000-350,000         160,400
Soybeans        700,000-1,100,000     1,667,200
Soymeal         150,000-250,000         196,300
Soyoil           20,000-30,000           25,500

 (Reporting by Sam Nelson; editing by Jim Marshall)

