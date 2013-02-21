FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trade estimates for USDA weekly grain/soy export sales
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Trade estimates for USDA weekly grain/soy export sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Following are trade estimates
for net U.S. grain/soy export sales in the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly report. 
    The data is scheduled for release Friday at 7:30 a.m. CST
(1330 GMT), one day later than usual due to Monday's federal
holiday.
    Grains, soybeans and soy products are quoted in tonnes.
    Estimates represent old- and new-crop years combined.
     
Commodity       Estimate Range       Last week's sales 
Wheat           400,000-600,000         706,300 
Corn            150,000-350,000         284,700
Soybeans        300,000-600,000         235,900
Soymeal         100,000-200,000         132,400
Soyoil           10,000-30,000           16,600

 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.