VEGOILS-Palm oil rally loses some steam, exports eyed
March 19, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil rally loses some steam, exports eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil down, but demand prospects and soy supply fears
support
    * Palm oil to fall to 3,360 ringgit -technicals
    * Exports for March 1-20 due Tuesday

 (Updates throughout)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Monday as investors booked profits on concerns
the market was overbought, although losses were capped by upbeat
demand prospects and soybean supply fears in drought-hit South
America.	
    Palm oil prices hit a nine-month high of 3,418 ringgit last
Friday, setting the stage for a price correction that pared
gains to 6.2 percent so far this year.	
    "It's not surprising that the market came down today
although the fundmentals didn't change. This is more of a
correction and immediate support now is around 3,350 ringgit,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.	
    But sentiment is still fairly bullish as market players
expect Malaysia's strong export trend to continue as big buyers
like China may increase edible oil shipments.	
    "There's news that the Chinese government has purchased less
soybean oil domestically. That's a sign that their local supply
is low, so they may import more," said Alan Lim, an analyst with
Kenanga Investment Bank in Malaysia.	
    Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 3,373
ringgit ($1,105) per tonne. 	
    Traded volumes on Monday stood at 24,893 lots of 25 tonnes
each, slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Palm oil will retrace to 3,360 ringgit per tonne as it still
hovers around a resistance of 3,398 ringgit, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao. 	
    Investors are keeping an eye out for cargo surveyors
Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance,
which reported monthly increases of 37 percent and 42 percent
respectively in Malaysian exports for March 1-15. 
 	
    That represented an improvement compared to the first 10
days and the surveyor data also pointed to strengthening demand
from Europe, as exports to the region more than doubled from a
month ago.	
    The cargo surveyors will release export data for March 1-20
on Tuesday and market players expect to see an increase of
around 12 percent compared to a month ago.	
    Market players are also focusing on the official planting
forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due at the end
of the month to help gauge soybean output for the year. Lower
soybean output means less for crushing into soyoil, allowing
palm oil to meet the shortfall.	
    Brent crude was steady below $126 a barrel, as prices were
supported by continued concerns over a potential supply
disruption from Iran, with the risk of major supply squeeze
still being factored in. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May delivery lost 0.6 percent while the most
active September 2012 soyoil contract on China's Dalian
Commodity exchange edged up slightly on strengthening demand
prospects.        	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3372   -22.00    3372    3412     633
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3368   -32.00    3368    3412    3386
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3373   -25.00    3368    3412   13646
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8658    +4.00    8636    8690  138356
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9678    +4.00    9646    9720  455168
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   55.16    -0.34   55.12   55.60    5609
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR2  106.76    -0.30  106.58  107.48    8783
                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.05 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

