#Asia
March 21, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil reverses losses on rosy demand outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil to fall below 3,343 ringgit-technicals
    * Malaysian exports for March 1-20 up 14 pct
    * Futures trading 6.1 percent higher this year

 (Updates throughout)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rebounded slightly on Wednesday, as an upbeat demand outlook for
the edible oil offset earlier losses on the back of lower crude
oil that was weighed by Saudi Arabia's supply pledge.	
    Palm oil hit a 9-month high of 3,418 ringgit last week, and
the rally appeared to be losing some steam after two straight
days of losses this week.
    But Malaysian export numbers helped snap the losing trend,
and futures are trading 6.1 percent higher this year.	
    "Some market players are buying on export optimism, and the
upcoming export figure may reflect stronger demand," said a
dealer with a foreign brokerage in Malaysia.	
    Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to close at
3,368 ringgit ($1,096) per tonne. 	
    Traded volumes stood at 19,259 lots of 25 tonnes each,
thinner than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Palm oil will break support at 3,343 ringgit per tonne and
then drop to 3,320 ringgit based on technical analysis, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 	
    Malaysian palm oil exports increased by 14 percent for the
first 20 days of March from a month ago, indicating that demand
is still healthy demand despite a slowdown compared to the near
40 percent jump in the first 15 days.  	
    Traders are also paying close attention to a strike by
Argentina's truckers, which disrupted the flow of soybeans to
the country's main ports for a second day after union leaders
failed to reach a deal with the government. 	
    Brent crude edged towards $125 a barrel on Wednesday,
rebounding from sharp losses a day earlier, as
lower-than-expected U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar offset
the prospect of top exporter Saudi Arabia ramping up supply.
 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May delivery gained 0.3 percent in Asian
trade while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract
 on China's Dalian Commodity exchange lost 0.5 percent.	
    "Traders are looking forward to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture planting forecasts due at the end of March. Other
than that, the market is pretty steady right now," said Huang
Zhi Qiang, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures in Shanghai. 	
     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1026 GMT
                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3376   +12.00    3350    3376      47
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3374    +3.00    3342    3374    2177
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3368    +2.00    3343    3376   13156
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8532   -54.00    8500    8554  115306
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9554   -50.00    9520    9572  356868
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.46    +0.13   54.40   54.65    4147
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY2  106.65    +0.58  106.32  106.86   13515
                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  	
	
   
($1=3.073 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Niluksi Koswanage)

