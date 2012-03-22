FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil drops to a nine-day low on renewed global economy concerns
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 22, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil drops to a nine-day low on renewed global economy concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weak China data may point to slower global economic,
commodity demand growth
    * Palm oil traders booking some profit in choppy trade this
week
    * Europe, India seen buying

 (updates throughout)	
    By Niluksi Koswanage	
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil
futures dropped to their lowest in nine days on Thursday as
China's factory activity fell, renewing concerns over global
economic growth and commodity demand.	
    Losses were limited compared to markets such as crude oil,
as palm oil traders were betting export data due next week would
show strong demand from Europea and India.	
    But news of China's industrial activity dropping in March,
with new orders sinking to a four-month low, could see investors
slam on the brakes further on palm oil's rally of last week.	
    The rally lost some steam this week in choppy trade as
investors feared the market had gone up too high, too fast.
Malaysian palm oil futures have gained 5.2 percent this year.	
    "Now there is this new concern about uncertain economic
growth after the China data came out. But I am confident this is
a kneejerk reaction and the market will go up again," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.	
    Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.8 percent at 3,342
ringgit ($1,100) per tonne after falling as low as 3,334 ringgit
-- the lowest since March 13.	
    Traded volumes stood at 26,589 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said signals were mixed for
palm oil as it continues to hover above support at 3,343 ringgit
per tonne. 	
    Malaysian exports jumped 14 percent for the first 20 days of
March from a month ago, according to cargo surveyors, and
traders are expecting the trend to continue when data for March
1-25 is released on Monday.  	
    "There has been good buying interest from Europe and India.
It will continue for this month," said another trader.	
    Brent crude dropped below $124 a barrel on Thursday, after
weak Chinese manufacturing data sparked concerns that energy
demand growth could slow in the world's second-largest oil
consumer. 	
    Edible oils are increasingly used to produce biodiesel,
which competes with crude oil.	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May delivery dropped 0.6 percent in Asian
trade. The most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange fell 0.2 percent. 	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3367    +0.00    3355    3368     172
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3346   -28.00    3337    3382    4088
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3342   -26.00    3334    3383   15677
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8508   -24.00    8506    8594  167466
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9532   -16.00    9526    9600  492852
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.03    -0.35   53.98   54.68    8868
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY2  106.04    -1.23  105.67  107.12   20329
                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.0740 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.