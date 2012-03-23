FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to 9-mth top on demand prospects
March 23, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to 9-mth top on demand prospects

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders expect higher exports, eye March 1-25 data
    * Futures up nearly 8 percent this year

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to a nine-month high on Friday, as an upbeat demand outlook
for the edible oil supported prices and investor optimism
returned after earlier fears of a slowdown in global growth and
commodity demand.	
    Palm oil fell to a nine-day low on Thursday after data
showed China's economic momentum slowed in March as factory
activity shrank for a fifth straight month, leaving investors
fretting about the risks to global growth. 	
    But palm oil traders are betting on increased buying
interest from the other major palm oil importers, Europe and
India, to support the tropical oil, lifting futures to notch a
yearly gain of 8 percent this year. 	
    "Exports should be better than last month, and that should
hold the market above 3,300 ringgit," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.	
    Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.5 percent to close at
3,426 ringgit ($1,097) per tonne, lifting futures to post a gain
of 0.8 percent this week.	
    Traded volumes stood at 32,759 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots as traders were short covering
ahead of the weekend.	
    Malaysian exports jumped 14 percent for the first 20 days of
March from a month ago, according to cargo surveyors, and market
players are expecting the trend to continue for the March 1-25
data due on Monday.  	
    Traders are also keeping an eye on the U.S. Department of
Agriculture planting forecasts due at the end of the month to
gauge soybean output for the year. Lower soybean output could
support prices of palm oil, which competes with soybean oil for
uses in food and biofuels.    	
    Brent crude rebounded towards $124 a barrel on Friday after
Thursday's sell-off, as supply concerns underpinned prices
despite reassurances from the International Energy Agency. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May delivery gained 1.5 percent in Asian
trade while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract
 on China's Dalian Commodity exchange also rose 0.9
percent.
     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3470  +103.00    3390    3470     228
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3436   +90.00    3360    3443    4298
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3426   +84.00    3359    3436   18915
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8642   +92.00    8522    8644  178606
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9654   +88.00    9550    9654  511610
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   54.79    +0.83   53.93   54.83   16011
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY2  105.96    +0.61  105.41  106.17   13531
                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.0755 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

