FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm hits new one-year high on demand hopes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 27, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits new one-year high on demand hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Demand prospects boosted by crop damage fears in South
America
    * Prices up close to 10 pct so far this year
    * Palm oil faces resistance zone of 3,487-3,504 ringgit
-technicals

 (Updates throughout)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a new one-year high on Tuesday as traders bet on strong
export growth after droughts had damaged the South American soy
harvest that is crushed into competing soyoil.	
    Worries about soybean crop damage in Brazil can potentially
boos demand for palm oil and has upped the stakes in the
unfolding U.S acreage battle between soy and corn with a key
U.S. government report due to be released on Friday.	
    Comments by leading analyst Dorab Mistry at a conference in
China that palm oil will rise to 4,000 ringgit by end-June also
pushed prices higher. 	
    But traders said the upswing in prices could set the stage
for a correction in the coming days.	
    "I see this at the last spike before correction again. Look
at the (thin) volume, it's short-cover volume. Upside will stay
at 3,500 ringgit," said a dealer with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.	
    By 0726 GMT, benchmark June palm oil futures on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.9 percent at
3,493 ringgit ($1,142) per tonne, a level unseen since last
March. 	
    Traded volumes stood at over 11,000 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lighter than the usual 15,000 to 25,000 lots that get traded in
the afternoon session.	
    Palm oil faces a resistance zone of 3,487-3,504 ringgit per
tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on technical
analysis, adding that a break above will trigger a significant
rise to 3,806 ringgit in the next three months. 	
    The edible oil futures started the week strongly, touching a
one-year high level at 3,479 ringgit on Monday, as the latest
Malaysian export data pointed to healthy demand outlook. 	
    Exports rose 7.7 percent and 6.6 percent for the first 25
days of March from a month ago, said cargo surveyors Intertek
Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
respectively.  	
    Market players are focusing on Malaysia's palm oil supply,
as a lower crude palm oil production could push prices up
further. 	
    "Crude palm oil production growth is poised to decline by
1.5 percent year-on-year to 1.4 million tonnes in March and this
trend may continue throughout second quarter of 2012," said Alan
Lim, an analyst at Kenanga Investment Bank, in a research note.	
    "After 12 months of a strong production up-cycle, we think
the effect of biological stress will kick in very soon," he
added.	
    Brent held steady above $125 on Tuesday as comments from the
U.S. Federal Reserve indicating easy monetary policy would
remain in place for some time raised investors' appetite for
riskier assets. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May delivery lost 0.1 percent in Asian trade
while the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange inched up 0.1 percent.
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0731 GMT
                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3506   +24.00    3474    3510     237
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3492   +37.00    3458    3495     857
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3489   +30.00    3450    3493    6840
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8742    +2.00    8708    8770  161820
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9728    +8.00    9708    9754  334666
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   55.40    -0.04   55.21   55.45    3351
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY2  106.81    -0.22  106.67  107.17    6131
                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.0645 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.