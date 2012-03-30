FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil extends losses for a third day, USDA eyed
March 30, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil extends losses for a third day, USDA eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Quarterly gains stood at 8.1 percent
    * Coming Up: USDA plantings, stocks reports at 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
extended its losing streak into a third day on Friday, as
traders grew cautious ahead of a key U.S. report on soybean
plantings and stocks, although healthy demand for the edible oil
curbed losses.	
    Palm oil futures started the week strongly, going close to
3,500 ringgit on expectations of a shift in demand to the
tropical oil as soybean supplies were tight in drought-hit South
America. 	
    But some gains were given up later on in the week as market
players took profit ahead of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's quarterly inventory report and planting forecast
due later in the day. 	
    "Prices were down and it could be due to the market pricing
in the USDA reports on plantings and maybe the market is not
very optimistic about it," said Selena Leong, an analyst at DMG
& Partners Research in Singapore.  	
    Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 3,433
ringgit ($1,121) per tonne. This week the market went as high as
3,497 ringgit, a level unseen since March 10 2011.  	
    Traded volumes stood at 21,018 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Palm oil futures started the year strongly, ending off the
first quarter with a 8.1 percent gain.	
    Palm oil investors are watching the USDA planting reports to
gauge soybean output for the coming months. Tighter soybean
supply could boost demand for palm oil, which competes with
crushed soybean oil in global market. 	
    Traders are also expecting March exports to be higher than
February as there appears to be steady improvement in buying
interest for the tropical oil. 
    Exports for the first 25 days of the month rose 6.6 percent,
according to cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance.
  	
    Market players are also focusing on Malaysia's palm oil
supply, which could be lower in March on the back of seasonality
and the effect of biological stress.	
    Brent crude rose towards $123 on Friday as investors bet on
a tighter gasoline market in the world's largest oil consumer
during the peak summer driving season and on persistent worries
of a supply disruption in the Middle East. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May gained 0.7 percent in Asian trade while
the most active September 2012 soyoil contract on
China's Dalian Commodity exchange was trading down 1.0 percent. 	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1015 GMT
                                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3480    -3.00    3475    3481      22
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3449   -16.00    3439    3460    2593
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3433   -23.00    3426    3445   10581
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8574  -104.00    8570    8636  135300
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9560  -100.00    9558    9612  374854
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   53.97    +0.38   53.69   54.10    7516
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY2  103.37    +0.59  102.95  103.60   20062
                                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.062 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

