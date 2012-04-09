FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
April 9, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 6 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm eases off 13-month top, lower stocks view supports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm hits new high at 3,623 ringgit, level not seen since
March 8 2011
    * Industry regulator to release Malaysian March stocks data
on Tuesday
    * Malaysian exports data for April 1-10 due Tuesday

 (Updates throughout)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
eased on Monday, as market players booked profits from a
13-month high hit earlier in the day, with losses capped by
expectations of lower stocks due to a shift in demand to palm
oil from soyoil, where supply is tightening.	
    Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board will issue
the widely watched stocks data for March on Tuesday. 	
    Palm oil jumped almost 5 percent last week on improved
demand following a damaging drought in soy-exporting South
America and U.S. data showing farmers will plant less soy this
season, setting the stage for prices to fall back from an
overbought position this week, traders said. 	
    "The market might have gone ahead of itself a little too
much. Although some believe that the stocks report will be quite
bullish, there's always the flip side of the coin as some hold
the view that stocks could stay above 2 million tonnes," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.	
     Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.8 percent lower at 3,575
ringgit ($1,165) per tonne after going as high as 3,623 ringgit,
a level not seen since March 8 last year. 	
    Traded volumes stood at 24,548 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Market players are keeping a close watch on palm oil stocks
and exports data for further cues on market movement.	
    A Reuters poll last week showed March palm oil stocks fell
to a seven-month low as strong export demand chased weaker
production growth. 	
    Traders are hopeful that export demand, which rose in March
on the back of tighter soybean supplies, will continue to pick
up this month. Exports recorded a less than 5 percent gain in
March from a month ago, snapping four straight months of
declines.	
    Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance will also release Malaysian palm oil
exports data for the first 10 days of April on Tuesday.
   	
    Brent crude slipped below $123 after Iran agreed to resume
talks on its nuclear programme, easing fears of a supply
disruption in the Middle East. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May was almost flat while the most active
Dalian soyoil September contract rose 0.5 percent.      
  	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1019 GMT
                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3615   -24.00    3610    3655     154
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3590   -23.00    3590    3639    3915
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3575   -29.00    3575    3623   12822
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8956   +24.00    8944    9030  176162
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9996   +48.00    9978   10050  572568
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   56.66    +0.02   56.49   57.18    7693
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY2  101.78    -1.53  101.66  102.55    9096
                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
	
  ($1=3.07 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Erica Billingham)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.