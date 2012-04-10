VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 13-mth high on higher exports, lower stocks

* Malaysia April 1-10 exports up 7.8 pct from a month ago -ITS * Exports up 8.9 pct for same period -SGS * Malaysian March stocks fall 5 pct to 1.96 mln tonnes -MPOB (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a fresh 13-month high on Tuesday, as traders continued to make bullish bets on the edible oil after industry data showed healthy export demand and lower stocks. The widely watched Malaysia's palm oil stocks for March fell to a 7-month low as export growth outpaced production, industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on earlier in the day. Cargo surveyor data also pointed to higher exports for the first 10 days of April compared to a month ago as major importers including Europe, China and India ramped up buying. "The export jump is within expectations. There are a couple of reasons for the increase - first, China has increased purchases of palm oil in line with its overall vegetable oil purchases, and second, demand may return to palm oil in the biodiesel industry in Europe," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank. Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.1 percent higher at 3,621 ringgit ($1,178) per tonne. Prices went as high as 3,628 ringgit, a level not seen since March 8 last year. Traded volumes stood at 25,488 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Malaysia's palm oil stocks fell 5 percent in March to 1.96 million tonnes, against a revised 2.06 million tonnes in February. The fall exceeded market expectations in a Reuters poll for palm oil stocks to have fallen 3.5 percent to 1.99 million tonnes. "Lower stocks are going to be supportive for prices. This is the first time we are getting a meaningful drop below 2 million tonnes over the past few months," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. Malaysian palm oil exports recorded a monthly gain of 7.8 percent and 8.9 percent for the first 10 days of April, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance respectively. Traders are also keeping an eye on the U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly report which is expected to show tightening global supplies of oilseeds, potentially boosting prices further for palm oil. Oil slipped below $122 on Tuesday as soft Chinese import data raised concerns about oil demand growth in the world's second-biggest consumer. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May edged up 0.6 percent while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract gained 0.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR2 3650 +34.00 3600 3650 600 MY PALM OIL MAY2 3619 +29.00 3575 3637 2306 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3621 +46.00 3562 3628 13269 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 9026 +48.00 8928 9034 192478 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 10066 +54.00 9976 10080 502924 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 57.05 +0.34 56.71 57.12 6380 NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 101.84 -0.62 101.82 102.82 18040 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.0745 ringgit) (Editing by Michael Watson and Niluksi Koswanage)