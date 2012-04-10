FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 13-mth high on higher exports, lower stocks
April 10, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 6 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 13-mth high on higher exports, lower stocks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia April 1-10 exports up 7.8 pct from a month ago
-ITS
    * Exports up 8.9 pct for same period -SGS
    * Malaysian March stocks fall 5 pct to 1.96 mln tonnes -MPOB

 (Updates throughout)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to a fresh 13-month high on Tuesday, as traders continued
to make bullish bets on the edible oil after industry data
showed healthy export demand and lower stocks.	
    The widely watched Malaysia's palm oil stocks for March fell
to a 7-month low as export growth outpaced production, industry
regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on earlier in the
day. 	
    Cargo surveyor data also pointed to higher exports for the
first 10 days of April compared to a month ago as major
importers including Europe, China and India ramped up buying.   	
    "The export jump is within expectations. There are a couple
of reasons for the increase - first, China has increased
purchases of palm oil in line with its overall vegetable oil
purchases, and second, demand may return to palm oil in the
biodiesel industry in Europe," said Alan Lim, research analyst
with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank.	
    Benchmark June palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.1 percent higher at 3,621
ringgit ($1,178) per tonne. Prices went as high as 3,628
ringgit, a level not seen since March 8 last year. 	
    Traded volumes stood at 25,488 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Malaysia's palm oil stocks fell 5 percent in March to 1.96
million tonnes, against a revised 2.06 million tonnes in
February. 	
    The fall exceeded market expectations in a Reuters poll for
palm oil stocks to have fallen 3.5 percent to 1.99 million
tonnes. 	
    "Lower stocks are going to be supportive for prices. This is
the first time we are getting a meaningful drop below 2 million
tonnes over the past few months," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage.     	
    Malaysian palm oil exports recorded a monthly gain of 7.8
percent and 8.9 percent for the first 10 days of April,
according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and
Societe Generale de Surveillance respectively.
  	
    Traders are also keeping an eye on the U.S. Department of
Agriculture monthly report which is expected to show tightening
global supplies of oilseeds, potentially boosting prices further
for palm oil.    	
    Oil slipped below $122 on Tuesday as soft Chinese import
data raised concerns about oil demand growth in the world's
second-biggest consumer. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May edged up 0.6 percent while the most
active Dalian soyoil September contract gained 0.5
percent.    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR2    3650   +34.00    3600    3650     600
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3619   +29.00    3575    3637    2306
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3621   +46.00    3562    3628   13269
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    9026   +48.00    8928    9034  192478
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2   10066   +54.00    9976   10080  502924
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   57.05    +0.34   56.71   57.12    6380
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY2  101.84    -0.62  101.82  102.82   18040
                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
  ($1=3.0745 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Michael Watson and Niluksi Koswanage)

