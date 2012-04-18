FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down on cloudy demand outlook
April 18, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down on cloudy demand outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders say macroeconomic factors could weigh on demand
    * Malaysian palm oil exports drop nearly 15 pct for April
1-15
    * Palm oil to fall to 3,402 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped on Wednesday as investors feared that the euro zone debt
crisis could hurt demand for the edible oil, although losses
were curbed as a successful Spanish debt sale helped ease some
worries.   	
    Global markets including crude oil futures rebounded after
Spain's debt auction turned out better than expected, although
palm oil investors were not too optimistic especially as
Malaysian exports slowed down for the first time after a strong
run since early March. 	
    "Traders would have expected it because for the past few
weeks we have seen that the export numbers have been quite
impressive and we don't expect exports to continue on that
trend. There are macroeconomic fears that weigh on exports,"
said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.	
    "It's not something that's going to surprise us but a
bearish export number is going to weigh on the market."	
    Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 3,479
ringgit ($1,136) per tonne.	
    Traded volumes stood at 25,759 lots of 25 tonnes each, fewer
than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Palm oil is expected to fall to 3,402 ringgit per tonne as
it could have completed a consolidation, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao. 	
    But tight palm oil stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia remained
a bullish factor as it reinforced views that the shortfall in
global oilseed supply could worsen amid the drought situation in
soy-producing South America. 	
    Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance will issue export data for April 1-20
on Friday, which market watchers expect to remain bearish after
a 15 percent fall seen in the first half of April from a month
ago.  	
    Brent crude futures held above $118 on Wednesday as optimism
in Germany and a successful Spanish debt auction alleviated
fears about the euro zone, but the prospect of further talks
between Iran and the West continued to ease pressure on the
market. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May lost 0.4 percent while the most active
Dalian soyoil September contract was almost flat. 	
      	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3500   -15.00    3491    3515     803
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3489   -24.00    3486    3512    5969
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3479   -24.00    3474    3501   16778
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8854    -4.00    8790    8916  284784
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9880    +2.00    9800    9960  804234
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY2   55.56    -0.20   55.47   56.08    6687
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY2  104.15    -0.05  104.08  104.51   12756
                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
    ($1=3.063 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Ed Lane and Niluksi Koswanage)

