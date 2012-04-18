VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down on cloudy demand outlook

* Traders say macroeconomic factors could weigh on demand * Malaysian palm oil exports drop nearly 15 pct for April 1-15 * Palm oil to fall to 3,402 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday as investors feared that the euro zone debt crisis could hurt demand for the edible oil, although losses were curbed as a successful Spanish debt sale helped ease some worries. Global markets including crude oil futures rebounded after Spain's debt auction turned out better than expected, although palm oil investors were not too optimistic especially as Malaysian exports slowed down for the first time after a strong run since early March. "Traders would have expected it because for the past few weeks we have seen that the export numbers have been quite impressive and we don't expect exports to continue on that trend. There are macroeconomic fears that weigh on exports," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "It's not something that's going to surprise us but a bearish export number is going to weigh on the market." Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 3,479 ringgit ($1,136) per tonne. Traded volumes stood at 25,759 lots of 25 tonnes each, fewer than the usual 25,000 lots. Palm oil is expected to fall to 3,402 ringgit per tonne as it could have completed a consolidation, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. But tight palm oil stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia remained a bullish factor as it reinforced views that the shortfall in global oilseed supply could worsen amid the drought situation in soy-producing South America. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will issue export data for April 1-20 on Friday, which market watchers expect to remain bearish after a 15 percent fall seen in the first half of April from a month ago. Brent crude futures held above $118 on Wednesday as optimism in Germany and a successful Spanish debt auction alleviated fears about the euro zone, but the prospect of further talks between Iran and the West continued to ease pressure on the market. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May lost 0.4 percent while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract was almost flat. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY2 3500 -15.00 3491 3515 803 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3489 -24.00 3486 3512 5969 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3479 -24.00 3474 3501 16778 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8854 -4.00 8790 8916 284784 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9880 +2.00 9800 9960 804234 CBOT SOY OIL MAY2 55.56 -0.20 55.47 56.08 6687 NYMEX CRUDE MAY2 104.15 -0.05 104.08 104.51 12756 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.063 ringgit) (Editing by Ed Lane and Niluksi Koswanage)