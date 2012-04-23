FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm slips on euro zone woes; Asian demand supports
#Asia
April 23, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm slips on euro zone woes; Asian demand supports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil market up 9 percent so far this year
    * Weaker European econ indicators drag on financial markets,
palm oil
    * Malaysia palm oil exports drop narrowing - cargo surveyor
    * S.America drought still a key driver for palm oil futures

 (Releads, updates throughout)	
    By Niluksi Koswanage	
    KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil fell
on Monday after a slew of European indicators signalled a faster
rate of economic contraction and limited hopes for a strong
recovery in growth.	
    Losses, however, were limited by expectations that big food
consumers will lift demand for the tropical oil in the wake of
higher soyoil prices after droughts crimped South America's soy
crop.	
    The palm oil market has gained more than 9 percent this year
on strong food demand, lower stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia
and weaker global edible oil production after a drought hurt
South American soy crops.	
    "The purchasing managers' indexes for the euro zone were
rather dismal and that triggered a knee-jerk reaction in
financial markets. Palm oil was not spared because some dealers
wanted to book some profits," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage.	
    Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to close at
3,475 ringgit ($1,133) per tonne.	
    Traded volumes stood at 26,086 lots of 25 tonnes each, a tad
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Although weaker Purchasing Manager Indexes for Germany,
France and the euro zone has dampened hopes for a strong global
economic recovery, some traders were focusing on tighter edible
oil supplies that may be inadequate to sate food demand.	
    Argentina cut its official estimate for this year's soy crop
last Thursday, and many traders expect the U.S. Agriculture
Department to slash its own estimates in its supply-and-demand
report due early next month.  	
    Argentina's Agriculture Ministry has pegged the soy crop at
42.9 million tonnes, compared to the latest USDA estimate of 45
million tonnes. A reduced soy crop for crushing into soyoil will
tip demand over to palm oil.  	
    As a result, Malaysian palm oil exports for April 1-20 fell
5.3 percent from a month earlier, a marked improvement from a
13.5 percent drop in the first 15 days of this month due in part
to stronger demand from India. 	
    Oil fell below $118 a barrel on Monday, pressured by
lingering concern over the euro zone debt crisis although supply
worries from tightening Western sanctions on Iran checked the
slide. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May slipped 0.4 percent in late Asian trade,
despite higher soybean prices, as some traders booked profit.	
    The most active Dalian soyoil September contract 
climbed 0.9 percent, lifted by strong Chinese demand for
soybeans as supply concerns in South America worsen.    	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3498   -17.00    3485    3521    1491
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3493   -17.00    3482    3530    3223
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3475   -25.00    3472    3522   14797
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8878   +58.00    8874    8928  127652
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9960   +86.00    9952   10010  409210
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   56.03    -0.25   55.90   56.36   11855
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN2  103.08    -0.80  102.98  103.90   15246
                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

