VEGOILS-Palm oil weighed by euro zone woes; exports eyed
April 24, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil weighed by euro zone woes; exports eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Political uncertainty, disppointing data in Europe raise
fears
    * Malaysian palm oil exports for April 1-25 due Wednesday
    * S.America drought still a key driver for palm oil futures
    * Palm oil to fall to 3,439 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
extended losses on Tuesday, as investors feared that the euro
zone debt woes could hurt global growth, although losses were
limited by a healthy demand outlook for the edible oil on the
back of lower soybean supply.	
    Political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe
raised fears that the euro zone could struggle to push through
austerity measures, dampening investor sentiment and cutting
palm oil gains this year to 9 percent from a year-high 14
percent. 	
    "I think the main reason the market's down is the Europe
economic situation. The Dow Jones Indices also dropped about 100
points, and that should affect the overall sentiment," said Alan
Lim, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank.	
    Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to close at
3,463 ringgit ($1,130) per tonne.	
    Traded volumes stood at 17,378 lots of 25 tonnes each, much
lower than the usual 25,000 lots, as most market players held
back ahead of the Malaysian export numbers for April 1-25 due on
Wednesday.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for April 1-20 fell 5.3 percent
from a month earlier, a marked improvement from a 13.5 percent
drop in the first half of this month due in part to stronger
demand from India. 	
    Analysts also expect to see stronger exports on the back of
recovering palm oil demand from the biodiesel industry in
Europe. 	
    "Exports should improve slightly from the negative 5 percent
because the biodiesel industry in Europe may use more palm oil.
Palm oil tends to solidify during winter and now that winter has
ended, demand should switch back to palm oil because it is
cheaper," said Lim.	
    On top of that, Argentina cut its official estimate for this
year's soy crop last Thursday, boosting palm oil's demand
potential as a smaller soy crop for crushing into soyoil will
shift demand to palm oil.        	
    On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
posted a bearish view, saying palm oil will fall to the April 19
low of 3,439 ringgit. 	
    Brent crude was subdued below $119 on Tuesday due to weak
demand amid the delicate state of the euro zone economy. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May gained 0.5 percent in Asian trade while
the most active Dalian soyoil September contract lost
0.8 percent.	
     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3473   -25.00    3458    3485     492
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3476   -17.00    3459    3492    2127
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3463   -12.00    3448    3484   11817
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8786  -114.00    8770    8858  186352
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9898   -78.00    9872    9958  466310
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   55.74    +0.25   55.54   55.95    7628
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN2  103.14    +0.03  102.79  103.29   12121
                                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
     	
($1 = 3.064 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Sugita Katyal)

