FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on exports, tight soy supply
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 25, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on exports, tight soy supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysian exports recover for April 1-25 compared to first
20 days
    * S.America drought remains bullish factor for palm oil

 (Releads, updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Wednesday, as buying interest poured in after
the midday break on bullish factors including recovering exports
and tight soybean supply.	
    Another sign of improving demand is the smaller fall of
three percent in Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25
days of the month, versus a decline of 5 percent for the period
April 1-20. 	
    Tight soybean supply in drought-hit South America remains a
key bullish factor for palm oil. On Tuesday, Hamburg-based
oilseeds analyst Oil World has again cut its forecast for
Argentina's 2012 soybean crop, this time by 1.5 million tonnes.
      	
    "The market ends higher on its failure to crack support
levels and there is a lack of producers selling," a trader with
a domestic commodities brokerage in Malaysia said. "There is
also anticipation of stronger soybean and beanoil prices in the
CBOT on the Argentine weather and Chinese demand."	
    Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.4 percent at 3,511
ringgit ($1,148) per tonne.	
    Traded volumes stood at 22,353 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Traders attributed the improvement in Malaysian palm oil
exports to higher demand from major buyers such as India and
China. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a similar 2 percent decline in palm oil exports for
April 1-25 from a month ago. 	
    Despite the slight recovery in exports, some traders said
shipments for April were still likely to be lower than a month
ago.	
    "April 1-25 exports are still down by 3 percent, so in the
next five days how much more can be shipped (to reverse the
trend)? Really not much," said a trader at a commodities house
in Singapore.	
    Brent crude oil gained on Wednesday, with investors
optimistic the U.S. Federal Reserve may offer hints of more
monetary easing, supporting demand-sensitive assets. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May gained 0.9 percent in Asian trade while
the most active Dalian soyoil September contract inched
up 0.1 percent on tight soybean supply.    	
     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3513   +40.00    3459    3515     327
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3516   +40.00    3461    3520    2388
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3511   +48.00    3453    3512   14161
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8756   -56.00    8752    8862  238194
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9928   +12.00    9918    9978  433334
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   56.17    +0.48   55.70   56.21    9336
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN2  104.08    +0.53  103.61  104.16   12462
                                                                          
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
($1=3.063 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.