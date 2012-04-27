FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher in thin trade; exports eyed
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 27, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher in thin trade; exports eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Tight soybean supply trumps Spain debt downgrade
    * Malaysian palm oil exports for April due Monday
    * Palm oil to test support at 3,439 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates throughout)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended slightly higher on Friday as tight soybean supplies from
Argentina trumped concerns triggered by a Spanish debt
downgrade, with traders awaiting export data on Monday for more
clues on price movements.	
    Palm oil ended the week only 0.1 percent higher compared to
a week ago, with investor sentiment caught in a tug of war
between tight global oilseed supply due to bad weather in
Argentina and concerns about euro zone debt.    	
    "The market is a bit quiet today ahead of the weekend. There
is no direction as traders are waiting for developments in the
market, plus price movements in CBOT and Dalian soybean oil look
insignificant," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.	
    "The market looks to be rangebound between 3,480 and 3,520
ringgit." 	
    Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to close at
3,505 ringgit ($1,151) per tonne.	
    Traded volumes were thin at 21,059 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25 days of the
month recovered compared to April 1-20, although the numbers
were still lower than a month ago. 	
    Traders attributed the improvement to stronger demand from
major food buyers China and India as well as the biodiesel
industry in Europe, with the focus now shifting to full-month
export numbers due on Monday.        	
    One of Argentina's biggest grains exchanges cut another
million tonnes off its 2011/12 soy crop forecasts on Thursday,
citing poor yields, adding to bullishness supporting palm oil
prices. 	
    But investor enthusiasm was tempered after Standard & Poor's
lowered its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB-plus on
Thursday, raising new fears about the lingering euro zone debt
crisis. 	
    Palm oil will likely head towards 3,397 ringgit after
testing support at 3,439 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao. 	
    Oil prices dipped below $120 a barrel on Friday on renewed
fears about the state of the debt-ravaged eurozone economies
following a downgrade of Spain's credit rating. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for May was almost flat, while the most active
Dalian soyoil September contract inched up 0.1 percent.	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY2    3486   -24.00    3477    3502     801
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    3509    -7.00    3495    3519    2026
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3505    +5.00    3483    3513   13645
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2    8774   +16.00    8760    8798   99450
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP2    9946   +10.00    9928    9968  288440
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   55.85    +0.10   55.65   55.92    9545
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN2  104.07    -0.48  103.74  104.30   12616
                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    	
  	
($1 = 3.05 ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Sugita Katyal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.