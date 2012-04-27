VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher in thin trade; exports eyed

* Tight soybean supply trumps Spain debt downgrade * Malaysian palm oil exports for April due Monday * Palm oil to test support at 3,439 ringgit -technicals (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended slightly higher on Friday as tight soybean supplies from Argentina trumped concerns triggered by a Spanish debt downgrade, with traders awaiting export data on Monday for more clues on price movements. Palm oil ended the week only 0.1 percent higher compared to a week ago, with investor sentiment caught in a tug of war between tight global oilseed supply due to bad weather in Argentina and concerns about euro zone debt. "The market is a bit quiet today ahead of the weekend. There is no direction as traders are waiting for developments in the market, plus price movements in CBOT and Dalian soybean oil look insignificant," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "The market looks to be rangebound between 3,480 and 3,520 ringgit." Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to close at 3,505 ringgit ($1,151) per tonne. Traded volumes were thin at 21,059 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots. Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 25 days of the month recovered compared to April 1-20, although the numbers were still lower than a month ago. Traders attributed the improvement to stronger demand from major food buyers China and India as well as the biodiesel industry in Europe, with the focus now shifting to full-month export numbers due on Monday. One of Argentina's biggest grains exchanges cut another million tonnes off its 2011/12 soy crop forecasts on Thursday, citing poor yields, adding to bullishness supporting palm oil prices. But investor enthusiasm was tempered after Standard & Poor's lowered its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB-plus on Thursday, raising new fears about the lingering euro zone debt crisis. Palm oil will likely head towards 3,397 ringgit after testing support at 3,439 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Oil prices dipped below $120 a barrel on Friday on renewed fears about the state of the debt-ravaged eurozone economies following a downgrade of Spain's credit rating. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for May was almost flat, while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract inched up 0.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY2 3486 -24.00 3477 3502 801 MY PALM OIL JUN2 3509 -7.00 3495 3519 2026 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3505 +5.00 3483 3513 13645 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 8774 +16.00 8760 8798 99450 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9946 +10.00 9928 9968 288440 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 55.85 +0.10 55.65 55.92 9545 NYMEX CRUDE JUN2 104.07 -0.48 103.74 104.30 12616 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.05 ringgit) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)