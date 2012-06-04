FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm oil touches lowest this year on global econ woes
#Asia
June 4, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm oil touches lowest this year on global econ woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Removes incorrect reference to palm oil's drop below 3,000
ringgit for the first time since December)	
    * Palm oil futures touch 2,939 ringgit, lowest since Nov 3,
2011
    * Global economic gloom overshadows solid fundamentals
    * Palm oil to fall to 2,830 ringgit -technicals

    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
dropped to their lowest so far this year on Monday, as investors
scrambled for the exit on growing global economic fears that
also dragged down broader commodities markets.	
    Palm oil was trading below the key 3,000-ringgit mark, with
investors bearish due to weak economic data and as the eurozone
debt crisis rumbles on. 	
    "Sentiment is bad across all risky assets, for example crude
oil. On the demand side, however, palm oil is still positive,"
said Alan Lim, research analyst with Kenanga Investment Bank in
Malaysia. 	
    "Palm oil is more on the defensive side because it's used
mainly for food, so demand should be sustainable. Investors will
be looking closely at the Greece election on June 17, so the
market will still be volatile for this week and next week."	
    By the midday break, benchmark August palm oil futures
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had slumped
1.8 percent to 2,951 ringgit ($924) per tonne after going as low
as 2,939 ringgit, a level last seen on Nov 3, 2011.	
    Traded volumes stood at 15,828 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 12,500 lots as investors liquidated
positions.	
    On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
remained bearish, saying palm oil will fall to 2,830 ringgit per
tonne as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci
projection analysis. 	
    Demand for the edible oil remained firm in May, according to
export numbers reported by cargo surveyors.  	
    The bulk of the orders came from Pakistan and the Middle
East where Muslims are getting ready to observe a month of
fasting starting in mid July, to be followed by a month of
feasting. 	
    But despite healthy physical demand, a sluggish performance
in other global commodity markets weighed on futures prices.    	
    Brent crude prices fell below $98 a barrel to a 16-month low
on Monday, pressured by fears of a global economic slowdown
following weak U.S. and Chinese economic data. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery lost 1.2 percent and the most active Jan 2013 soyoil
contract on the Dalian commodity exchange lost more than
2 percent.     	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0541 GMT
                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    2930   -43.00    2930    2930      12
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2946   -57.00    2938    2961     317
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2951   -55.00    2939    2970   11159
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7642  -238.00    7584    7812  163478
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    8982  -200.00    8930    9138  393062
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   47.99    -0.61   47.81   49.18    7637
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   81.67    -1.56   81.50   83.38   19822
                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1 = 3.195 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
