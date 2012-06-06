FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm gains on firm demand; euro zone fears linger
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 6, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm gains on firm demand; euro zone fears linger

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil recovers from 2012 low marked on Monday
    * Traders betting on healthy demand for the edible oil
    * Palm oil signals mixed -technicals

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
extended gains on Wednesday, as investors bet on rising Asian
demand for the edible oil, although caution prevailed, inspired
by concerns the euro zone crisis will crimp economic growth and
commodity demand.  	
    Palm oil closed at its lowest level in 2012 on Monday,
setting the stage for a price recovery as market players went
bargain hunting.	
    "After the shock on Monday, for the past two days prices
have recovered lost ground. But on the backdrop, the euro zone
problem is still not solved," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities
analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. 	
    "So although we are going to see some rebound, it's likely
that investors will adopt a cautious attitude. They are more
concerned about the upcoming Malaysian Palm Oil Board data to
gauge the extent of the impact of the crisis."	
    Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.3 percent to close at
3,003 ringgit ($946) per tonne. Prices touched a low of 2,925
ringgit on Monday, their lowest since Nov 2, 2011.	
    Traded volumes stood at 25,208 lots of 25 tonnes each, just
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    On the technicals front, signals are mixed for palm oil
based on a wave analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 
 	
    Demand for the tropical oil remained firm in May as Muslims
prepare to observe a month of fasting starting in mid-July.
Cargo surveyors will release export data on Monday for the first
10 days of June.  	
    Market players are betting on lower stock levels in Malaysia
as exports cut into stocks. Industry regulator the Malaysian
Palm Oil Board will issue official stocks data, also on June 11.	
    Investors will be awaiting a speech by top industry analyst
Dorab Mistry at a palm oil trade fair in India on Thursday.    	
    Traders said market volatility could continue due to the
ongoing euro zone crisis and the market is closely watching the
Greece election on June 17 that will decide the nation's fate.  
  	
    Oil rose toward $100 a barrel on Wednesday as supportive
economic and crude stocks data from the United States outweighed
pressure from Europe's lingering debt crisis. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery gained 1.3 percent in late Asian trade while the most
active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity
exchange gained 0.8 percent.	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
                                                                                  
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    2985   +32.00    2985    3000     334
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3003   +43.00    2992    3013    1761
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3003   +37.00    2993    3026   14634
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7742   +26.00    7690    7802  223252
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9124   +76.00    9062    9174  464062
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   49.14    +0.64   48.60   49.29    8680
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   85.05    +0.76   84.03   85.39   25234
                                                                                  
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.174 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.