VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on lower stocks; eyes USDA
June 11, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on lower stocks; eyes USDA

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia's palm May stocks down 4.5 pct, beat expectations
    * Palm oil faces resistance at 3,038 ringgit -technicals
    * Malaysian palm exports for June 1-10 down 6.6 pct -ITS
    * Exports up 1.8 pct for same period -SGS

 (Updates throughout)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil rose on
Monday on a bigger-than-expected stock draw although gains were
curbed by concerns the euro zone debt crisis was far from
resolved even after the bloc agreed on a rescue package for
Spain's struggling banks.	
    The $125-billion bailout calmed some of the fears seen last
week that triggered a global sell-off in the financial markets
and dragged palm oil to its lowest in the year. 	
    But investors are now focusing to Greek national polls on
June 17 that could put Athens on a path out of the bloc and
trigger a deeper crisis over the future of the currency bloc.	
    For now, Malaysian palm oil stocks at a 13-month low in May
have been holding up the market although some traders said the
4.5 percent drop from a month ago was already priced in. 
 
    Traders are also eyeing a supply-demand report on U.S. and
global grains from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) due
Tuesday that could show tighter supply and lend support to palm
oil.	
    "There was a sense that the Malaysian stocks numbers are
bullish but the euro zone debt crisis clouds over everything,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur.	
    Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.5 percent to close at
2,989 ringgit ($944) per tonne after going as high as 3,028
ringgit.	
    Traded volumes stood at 32,538 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    On the technicals front, palm oil faces resistance at 3,038
ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 	
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 10 days of June
fell 6.6 percent, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services,
going against traders' expectations of a stronger demand ahead
of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July. 	
    "This is quite a surprise. But we still expect real demand
to come in the later part in June," said a dealer based in
Malaysia.	
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
reported a slight 1.8 percent increase for exports in the same
period.    	
    Brent crude oil rose above $100 on Monday after a weekend
rescue package for Spanish banks calmed fears of an imminent
euro zone collapse and a breakdown in nuclear talks between the
UN and Iran renewed concerns over oil supplies. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery gained 1.3 percent in Asian trade. The most active Jan
2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange
closed 1.8 percent higher.    	
       	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2989   +16.00    2983    3020    1128
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2989   +16.00    2983    3028   19055
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7928  +164.00    7808    7934  248548
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9362  +164.00    9238    9364  494598
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   50.13    +0.67   48.88   50.38    9801
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   84.93    +0.83   84.82   86.64   33797
                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
  ($1=3.161 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

